Service Tax Scam: Firm’s role under scanner in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 11

After highlighting the ‘Service tax scam’ by private contract company Pooja Consulations in the Sonepat MC, the company has now become a target of the ruling party councillors here.

The councillors have alleged the company and its employees for corruption, and demanded an inquiry against the company and MC officials involved in the scam.

The complainant, a resident of Panipat, in his complaint to the CM had already mentioned the role of the company in Sonepat as well as Panipat, after which, the cyber crime branch of the Haryana Police conducted an inquiry. A case has been lodged by the Sonepat police under the IPC against Rajkumar, owner of the company; the employees in the sanitation wing of the MC, and Executive Officer of the MC for their alleged involvement in the scam. The complainant said the company had also sub-let the contract of lifting of garbage from JBM Company for Panipat, Sonepat, Gannaur and Samalkha.

The firm is also causing fraud in the weight of the lifted garbage to get heavy bills passed from the local bodies, the complainant alleged.

He alleged former Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Sudhir Kumar, who was involved in supporting the company at Panipat, was a silent partner of the company. He has been caught red-handed by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) for taking a bribe of Rs 13.7 lakh.

“If any investigation agency will conduct a fair enquiry against the company and former CSI, many scams of Panipat will come to fore,” the complainant said.

The complainant also alleged that the company was receiving salaries of around 240 employees from the Panipat MC, not more than 40 to 50 people worked there.

Ravinder Bhatia, ward-10 BJP councillor, said such big companies were looting the municipal corporations.

“It was was not possible without the connivance of the officials,” he said.

Dushyant Bhatt, Senior Deputy Mayor, Panipat said that the company’s role was under the scanner in Panipat also. The matter is being probed, he said.