Service voters in state exceed 1 lakh: CEO

Chandigarh, May 17

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the total service voters in the state was 1,11,058. He said as the counting of postal ballots received from service voters was to be done before EVM’s, the availability of the required number of scanners should be ensured at the counting centres. He added that a separate ARO should be appointed for this work.

He said postal ballots were an important document during the counting of votes. Under this, voters and other employees deployed on service voter counting duty and absentee voters were counted. The CEO said those who were eligible to enroll as service voters as defined under Section 20 (8) of the Representation of the People Act (1950) included personnel of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and the Central Para Military Forces- employees of General Reserve Engineer Force, Border Road Organisation, Border Security Force, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NSG, CRPF, CISF and SSB. Apart from this, the employees of state armed forces and police forces who were posted outside their state and Central Government employees who were posted outside the country.

Agarwal said the number of polling stations, including temporary polling stations, at 10,523 places in the state was 20,031. He directed that adequate arrangement of chairs and sheds for sun protection be made in the waiting area at polling stations for divyang and elderly voters. Apart from this, he directed to apprise the people about the ambulance parking location.

