Home / Haryana / Services begin at new Tohana bus stand in Haryana

Services begin at new Tohana bus stand in Haryana

MP dedicates complex to public

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:46 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
MP Subhash Barala flags off a Haryana Roadways bus from Tohana bus stand.
Bus services from Tohana newly built bus stand in Fatehabad district began formally on Wednesday, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala flagged off the first bus at the new facility and dedicated the complex to the public.

Addressing the gathering, Barala called the opening a ‘historic and significant achievement’ for the town. He said the new bus stand would provide safe, organised and modern transport facilities for the passengers. The facility has been developed keeping in mind the needs and expectations of the public, ensuring essential services are available under one roof. The new bus stand includes a waiting hall, clean toilets, drinking water facilities and adequate seating arrangements. The Transport Department has been directed to ensure timely and systematic bus operations .

