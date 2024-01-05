Services hit as patwaris strike work

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 4

Registration of sale deeds and other services were hit on the second day of the three-day statewide strike by patwaris and kanungos today.

The patwaris and kanungos are on strike to press for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands, including revision of pay scales and other issues. Residents had to face inconvenience as fewer registries were done as compared to the normal working days.

Only those sale deeds were registered for which tokens had been issued before the commencement of the strike.

“Up to 60 sale deeds are registered in Rohtak Tehsil in a day, while only around 20 were registered today,” said Pawan Kumar, a patwari.

Apart from that, other services like issuance of domicile certificates, income and caste certificates and works linked to Kisan credit cards, home loans and intekaal etc were also hampered.

Jaibir Chahal, the president of the Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Haryana, said though Friday was the last day of the three-day strike, it would be extended to indefinite stir if the state authorities did not invite them for talks by Friday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak