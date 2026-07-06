Services of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra terminated

The services of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, Dr Sukhvir Singh have been terminated by the health department.

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As per information, Dr Sukhvir Singh had retired as Director Health Services on February 28. He also held the charge of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra. He was re-employed for a period of one year; however, the services have been terminated.

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As per the orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health Department Dr Sumita Misra, the service of Dr Sukhvir Singh, retired as DHS on February 28, against ex-cadre post on re-employment basis granted for a period of one year from March 1, are hereby terminated with immediate effect, in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions governing re-employment.

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While the reason behind the termination was not cleared in the order, a health official said that a file related to the re-employment was pending in the Finance Department, and it was rejected. The orders issued on July 3 were received on Monday.