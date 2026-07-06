DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Services of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra terminated

Services of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra terminated

Dr Sukhvir Singh, re-employed for a year after retirement as Director Health Services, relieved with immediate effect

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:02 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The services of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, Dr Sukhvir Singh have been terminated by the health department.

Advertisement

As per information, Dr Sukhvir Singh had retired as Director Health Services on February 28. He also held the charge of Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra. He was re-employed for a period of one year; however, the services have been terminated.

Advertisement

As per the orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health Department Dr Sumita Misra, the service of Dr Sukhvir Singh, retired as DHS on February 28, against ex-cadre post on re-employment basis granted for a period of one year from March 1, are hereby terminated with immediate effect, in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions governing re-employment.

Advertisement

While the reason behind the termination was not cleared in the order, a health official said that a file related to the re-employment was pending in the Finance Department, and it was rejected. The orders issued on July 3 were received on Monday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts