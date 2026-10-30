Serving people foremost responsibility of public servants, says Minister Gangwa

Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Ranbir Gangwa has directed administrative officials to resolve public grievances on priority, stressing that serving the public is their foremost responsibility.

Gangwa was chairing a meeting of the Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the conference hall of the Mini-Secretariat here. Of the 13 complaints listed on the agenda, six were resolved, while the remaining seven were kept pending for the next meeting.

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The complaints primarily concerned land and plot disputes, failure to register deeds, problems faced by residents of housing societies, violation of interests, police action, electricity-related issues, illegal encroachment on streets, disruption of water supply and disputes over the partition of ancestral land.

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Taking up the complaints with the assistance of district administration officials, Gangwa emphasised the responsibilities of the departments concerned and the need for timely resolution of the issues.

He said there should be no negligence in addressing public grievances and directed officials to examine complaints seriously and take impartial action based on facts. Ensuring justice for the public was a primary responsibility of the district administration, he added.

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Gangwa instructed officials to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure that all complaints were dealt with in accordance with the rules. He also stressed that complainants should be heard sensitively and provided appropriate solutions.

The minister said several welfare schemes had been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that housing had been provided to four crore people. He added that laboratories had been established in every district to test water and ensure the supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

Among the complaints taken up at the meeting, the minister resolved a grievance filed by Mahender Singh of Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district regarding ownership of one bigha of land under the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

A complaint filed by Ramphul of Parshuram Colony alleged that a realtor, Manish Sharma, had carved out plots in Radha Colony but was now refusing to register them. The complaint, which had also been taken up at the previous meeting, was kept pending for the next meeting.

Another complaint, filed by Murti Devi, concerned a financier who had allegedly occupied her house and refused to vacate it despite having recovered more than the principal amount. The complaint, which was also pending from the previous meeting, was resolved with the assistance of Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth and Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan.

A complaint concerning TDI Infrastructure was also kept pending. Vinod Tandon, a resident of TDI City, had alleged irregularities and fraud. As the matter required action by several departments, it was deferred to the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Ravi Aggarwal and Harmeet Singh complained against the management of The Address Society, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and that the society faced shortcomings in basic infrastructure and safety. Gangwa resolved their complaint on the spot.