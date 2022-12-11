Set up committee to look into rehab of land oustees: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 10

It does not augur well on one government’s part to be in a dispute with another, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted while directing the setting up of a high-powered committee for looking into issues such as providing jobs to land oustees — a condition imposed under Haryana State Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Policy.

The assertion by Justice Arun Monga came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. Senior advocate Aashish Chopra, on petitioner’s behalf, was seeking the quashing of an order dated January 19, 2021, whereby an additional obligation unacceptable to the petitioner-corporation for providing jobs to the land oustees was allegedly imposed under the resettlement policy.

He directed the Union of India through Secretary, Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, the petitioner-corporation and other official respondents to take effective measures to constitute the committee. He said the committee would be headed by the Secretary as its chairman and its necessary constituents would be Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department and the managing directors of the petitioner-corporation and respondent-Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited.

“The committee shall look into the inter se disputes between the petitioner-corporation vis-à-vis the respondent-corporation… After holding threadbare discussions and going through the relevant record, it shall also give a conclusive report as to which R&R policy is applicable and who is to be held responsible for the implementation thereof,” Justice Monga said.

He set a six-month deadline. The process of acquisition of their land began somewhere in 2010. Justice Monga said: “... The oustees have been left high and dry qua the reciprocal assurances given to them. No doubt, a one-time compensation has been paid to them, rest of the benefits — including that of providing job to a kin of each oustee — have not been given.”