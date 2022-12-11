Set up committee to look into rehab of land oustees: High Court

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, December 10
It does not augur well on one government’s part to be in a dispute with another, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted while directing the setting up of a high-powered committee for looking into issues such as providing jobs to land oustees — a condition imposed under Haryana State Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Policy.
The assertion by Justice Arun Monga came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. Senior advocate Aashish Chopra, on petitioner’s behalf, was seeking the quashing of an order dated January 19, 2021, whereby an additional obligation unacceptable to the petitioner-corporation for providing jobs to the land oustees was allegedly imposed under the resettlement policy.
He directed the Union of India through Secretary, Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, the petitioner-corporation and other official respondents to take effective measures to constitute the committee. He said the committee would be headed by the Secretary as its chairman and its necessary constituents would be Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department and the managing directors of the petitioner-corporation and respondent-Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited.
“The committee shall look into the inter se disputes between the petitioner-corporation vis-à-vis the respondent-corporation… After holding threadbare discussions and going through the relevant record, it shall also give a conclusive report as to which R&R policy is applicable and who is to be held responsible for the implementation thereof,” Justice Monga said.
He set a six-month deadline. The process of acquisition of their land began somewhere in 2010. Justice Monga said: “... The oustees have been left high and dry qua the reciprocal assurances given to them. No doubt, a one-time compensation has been paid to them, rest of the benefits — including that of providing job to a kin of each oustee — have not been given.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority
Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow
India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions
Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs
GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana
Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...