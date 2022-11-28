Setback to BJP in Ambala, AAP wins in three wards

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 27

In a major setback to the BJP in the zila parishad poll in Ambala, Suman Saini, wife of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini, and Mandeep Rana, district vice-president, who were contesting from Ward Nos. 4 and 9, respectively, lost their elections from their respective wards.

Of the total 15 wards, while the AAP managed to win in three wards, the BJP and BSP candidates won in two wards each, while the independent candidates including one JJP supported and a couple of candidates from Congress background, won the remaining wards.

Ward Nos. 4 and 9 were the hot seats in the zila parishad election.

In Ward No. 4, Suman Saini, district vice-president, women wing of the BJP, stood fourth. Independent candidate Rajesh Devi, wife of Tath Singh who comes from the Congress background, registered a win and she defeated her nearest rival and independent candidate Manpreet Kaur.

In Ward No. 9, Mandeep Rana, a close aide of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Makhan Singh, who had joined the AAP after quitting the BJP.

The AAP managed to make its presence felt strongly in the ZP election, with three candidates, Harvinder Kaur Ward No. 6, Makhan Singh from Ward No. 9, and Gurjeet from Ward No. 12 winning their wards.