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Home / Haryana / Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology holds 24th convocation

Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology holds 24th convocation

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Former Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana Prof Ramesh Chander Kuhad awards a degree to a student during a convocation ceremony at JMIT, Radaur, in Yamunaangar district.
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The Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology (JMIT), Radaur, held its 24th convocation ceremony.

Professor Ramesh Chander Kuhad, former vice-chancellor of the Central University of Haryana, was the chief guest, while Dr Naveen Gupta, professor, Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, was the guest of honour. The convocation began with an academic procession led by Dr LS Reen and Ankush Singla, registrar.

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The dignitaries present on the occasion included Seth Ashok Kumar, chairman, Mukand Education Trust; Gian Parkash, member, managing committee; Ramesh Kumar, general secretary; RK Garg; Ajay Sharma; Manohar Goyal, officiating principal, MLN College, Yamunanagar; Anil Budhiraja; Mala Sharma, principal, MLN College, Radaur; Vivek Sharma, director, JMIETI; Sanjeev Sehgal, principal, SJP, Damla; OP Bathla; Shaili, director, TIMT; Neeti Daryal; and principals and directors of Mukand institutions, along with other guests and officers of the district administration.

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The Director of the institute, Dr SK Garg, presented the annual report. He said the institute had achieved 100 per cent admissions this year and had been recognised as a TCS priority institute. Only two institutes in Haryana have this prestigious status, he said, adding that JMIT was one of them.

“To prepare students for Industry 4.0, Centres of Excellence in Robotics, Industrial Instrumentation and Automation, Texas Instruments Innovation Centre, MATLAB and Daikin Air Conditioning have been established at the institute,” said SK Garg.

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He said students had secured 17 merit positions at Kurukshetra University this year, including two gold medals. In addition, they secured 93 merit positions in different semesters during the 2025-26 academic session.

“Our teams have secured first position at the national level hackathons in the last five years. At TechFrontier 2025, our students secured first position among 1,000 teams, while at the Hackastra National Innovation Hackathon, Team Code Lions secured first position,” said Dr SK Garg.

Giving details of the institute’s employment efforts, he said 398 offers had been received this year and 327 students had been placed in reputed companies. He said TCS conducted its placement drive at JMIT on September 18, 2026, for the 2026 session.

“Under social welfare activities, the institute organises a blood donation mela every year on November 19. Last year, 1,087 units were donated to PGI Chandigarh, the Red Cross, Yamunanagar, and AIIMS, New Delhi. Since its inception, more than 14,000 units have been donated by the institute and around 63,000 units by Mukand Institutions. For this contribution, the institute has been honoured four times by the Governor of Haryana,” said Dr SK Garg.

Dr Ramesh Kumar felicitated the chief guest and thanked him for guiding the students of the institute. More than 360 students of MBA, BTech, BBA and BCA were awarded degrees at the convocation.

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