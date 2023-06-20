Setting up of waste plant opposed in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 19

Residents of Satrod village, which is part of Hisar Municipal Corporation, started an indefinite dharna in the village to protest against the setting up of a garbage segregation plant by the Municipal Corporation in Satrod village in Hisar district.

The villagers held a meeting, where it was decided that their protest would continue till the construction work of the plant was not stopped. Rajpal Mandu, MC member, said that the dharna would continue for indefinite time. He said the villagers were unhappy with the project as it would result in air pollution in the village.

The MC had earlier planned to set up a garbage segregation plant near the water works in the village, but the later shifted the site to about three km away from the residential area in the village. However, the Nigam has started construction work on the project after which the villagers today sat on an indefinite dharna.