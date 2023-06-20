Setting up of waste plant opposed in Hisar village

Hisar, June 19
Residents of Satrod village, which is part of Hisar Municipal Corporation, started an indefinite dharna in the village to protest against the setting up of a garbage segregation plant by the Municipal Corporation in Satrod village in Hisar district.
The villagers held a meeting, where it was decided that their protest would continue till the construction work of the plant was not stopped. Rajpal Mandu, MC member, said that the dharna would continue for indefinite time. He said the villagers were unhappy with the project as it would result in air pollution in the village.
The MC had earlier planned to set up a garbage segregation plant near the water works in the village, but the later shifted the site to about three km away from the residential area in the village. However, the Nigam has started construction work on the project after which the villagers today sat on an indefinite dharna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...