Seva Sankalp Campaign to be held in jails from Sept 17

The Seva Sankalp Campaign would be organised in jails across the state from September 17 to October 17, Haryana Cooperation, Jails, Tourism, Heritage and Elections Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said on Friday.

During the campaign, being held to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, plantation drives, blood donation camps, yoga, health and spiritual activities, along with initiatives related to education and reformation, will be organised at the jails.

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Sharma said the PM had accorded priority to service in his public life and emphasised making every section of society a partner in nation-building. “The same message will be taken to the jails during the Seva Sankalp Campaign. Plantation will convey the message of environmental conservation, blood donation as service, yoga for good health and spiritual activities for positive thinking,” he added.

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The Jails Minister has directed officials to prepare jail-wise programmes for implementation of the campaign. He said a schedule of activities should be prepared to ensure that programmes can be organised throughout the month.