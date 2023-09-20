Seven booked for not paying Rs 51L hotel bill

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 19

The Gurugram police have registered a case against seven persons, including the directors of a private company, for not paying a bill of about Rs 51 lakh to a five-star hotel in Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Rakesh Sharma, a representative of the Radisson hotel located in Udyog Vihar on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, the directors of GGJ Solutions Pvt Ltd had signed up for organised programmes, seminars, rooms and other events in the hotel for two years from April 2021 to March 2023. The directors of the company reportedly owe the hotel more than Rs 50 lakh.

“The directors of the company had paid some amount in the beginning, but later, they stopped making payments. By March this year, the directors of the company had an outstanding (amount) of Rs 50,86,852. The directors were first contacted on the phone, but there was no response. Then several e-mails were sent to them pertaining to the outstanding amount, but to no avail. After calling them up several times, a director finally spoke to the hotel team. But he not only refused to pay the bill, but he also threatened to implicate the hotel management in a false case,” Sharma said in his complaint.

#Gurugram