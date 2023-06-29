Seven booked for release of mining vehicles sans fine

Mahendragarh, June 28
The Mahendragarh police have recently registered a case against seven persons, including three local mining officials, on charges of releasing two tractor-trailers from the parking lot in Nangal Choudhary region of the district without imposing a fine on them. The vehicles were involved in illegal mining and were allegedly released two days after being impounded.
“On the night of June 9, two tractor-trailers carrying gravel were impounded from the Salasar parking lot with the help of local officials of the Department of Mines, but on the night of June 11, the vehicles were released without issuing any challan in lieu of illegal gratification. The workers of the parking lot and mining officials, including Manish, Deepak, Manjeet and one other, were involved in this unlawful act,” stated the complaint.
The complainants claimed that on receiving information about it, they managed to catch a tractor-trailer, but the other one fled from the spot. It was handed over to the Nangal Choudhary police.
