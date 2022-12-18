Seven booked in kidney donation case

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 17

The police have registered a case against seven persons under various sections of the IPC in connection with the case of tricking a woman to donate her kidney on the pretext of a government job for her husband.

Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, said a case under sections related to the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, fraud, criminal conspiracy, preparing forged documents and threatening to kill has been registered against the accused. Two of the accused include the head of the Nephrology department and a coordinator employed with a private hospital in Sector 16 where the surgery was conducted. He added that the complainant had appeared before the ACP Old Faridabad on Friday, who was assigned probe into the matter on the directions of the Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora.

The victim, Rinki Sorot, a resident of Ballabhgarh, had alleged that she came into contact with the accused through Facebook. They had offered a government job to her husband in return of her kidney.