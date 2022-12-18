Seven booked in kidney donation case

Faridabad, December 17
The police have registered a case against seven persons under various sections of the IPC in connection with the case of tricking a woman to donate her kidney on the pretext of a government job for her husband.
Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, said a case under sections related to the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, fraud, criminal conspiracy, preparing forged documents and threatening to kill has been registered against the accused. Two of the accused include the head of the Nephrology department and a coordinator employed with a private hospital in Sector 16 where the surgery was conducted. He added that the complainant had appeared before the ACP Old Faridabad on Friday, who was assigned probe into the matter on the directions of the Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora.
The victim, Rinki Sorot, a resident of Ballabhgarh, had alleged that she came into contact with the accused through Facebook. They had offered a government job to her husband in return of her kidney.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...