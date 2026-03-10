Seven from Jhajjar shine in UPSC exam

Seven candidates from Jhajjar have secured success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, bringing pride to the district.

These successful candidates are Rakhi of Bahadurgarh (65th rank), Jatin Jakhar of Salhawas village (191st rank), Prakhya Gulia from Badli (265th rank), Sheetal Chauhan from Khedi Sultanpur village (405th rank), Dr. Ankita Sivach from Pahadipur (Achej) village (442nd rank), Sahil Ahlawat of Dighal village (735th rank), Jeet Kumar Bhukkal (776th rank).

In recognition of their hard work and dedication, the Jhajjar district administration honoured five of the successful candidates. Senior officials of the district administration expressed their happiness over the achievements of the young achievers.

On the occasion, Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Ravindra Patil shared his experiences with the successful candidates and motivated them for the future. He said that clearing a tough examination like the UPSC CSE is not easy and requires a clear goal, discipline and consistent hard work.

Advising the aspirants, the DC said that proper time management, regular study and a positive mindset are essential for success. He added that the achievements of the young candidates would inspire many other youths.

The successful candidates also shared their experiences, saying that they worked hard for several years, studied for long hours daily and remained fully focused on their goal. They said that online classes, test series and self-study played a significant role in their preparation.

The aspirants also mentioned that they faced several challenges during their CSE preparation but never gave up and continued their efforts. Support from their families and teachers also played a crucial role in their success.