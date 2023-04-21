Seven get life term for murdering advocate

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 20

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Singhal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to seven persons for murdering an advocate in Samalkha in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on each convict and acquitted five accused in the case. The incident was reported to the Samalkha police on January 19, 2018. The deceased, Kanwarbhan (58), was an advocate of Kali Ramna Pana in Samalkha.

Kanta, wife of the deceased, in her complaint, said on January 18, she and her husband were on their way to a court at around 10.15 am when Ankur and his two brothers Sandeep and Rohit, and Neeraj, Joginder and others attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Following the complaint, the Samalkha police registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 302, 120B, 506 and 34 of the IPC and arrested the accused.