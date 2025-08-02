DT
Seven held for attacking shop in Panipat's village

Seven held for attacking shop in Panipat’s village

The videos of 30 assailants on several motorcycles coming to the shop and attacking shopkeeper and damaging goods there went viral on social media
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Panipat police have arrested seven persons for allegedly beating a shopkeeper and ransacking his shop in Rakshera village of the district six days ago. The videos of 30 assailants on several motorcycles coming to the shop and attacking shopkeeper and damaging goods there went viral on social media.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted video of the incident on his ‘X’ handle while highlighting the issue of rising crime in the state. He said, “In Haryana, neither common people nor businessmen are safe. Incidents of extortion, ransom and murder have become a routine affair.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Satish Vats, DSP (Headquarter), said the incident was reported on July 25.The accused were arrested by the district police. They were identified as Rohit of Rakshera village, Gaurav and Anuj of Chulkana village, Shakti and Sameer of Krishna Colony in Samalkha, Anil of Shastry Colony and Rahul of Manana village, the DSP said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants attacked the shop due to some altercation with the shopkeeper’s grandson around one year ago, the DSP said.

Bheem Singh of Rakshera village in his complaint to the police stated that he owned a sweet shop in the village. He said his grandson Shivam had some altercation with Rohit of the same village one year ago. The complainant said his grandson Shubham, along with one boy, was at the shop on July 25 night when around 8 pm Rohit, along with his 30 associates with covered faces, who were carrying sticks and gandasis, attacked the shop and thrashed his grandson.

The complainant said later, the assailants entered his house, damaged Scooty and motorcycle and thrashed him, his wife Krishna and son Monu.

Following complaint, the Samalkha police registered a case. Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh seven accused were arrested near the Hathwala road. They were produced in a court which sent them to three-day police remand. — TNS

