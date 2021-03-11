Seven held for murder of auto driver in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

The Gurugram police has arrested seven for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old auto driver. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Solanki. He was allegedly thrashed to death on Monday night by a group of 10-15 persons. The police cited monetary dispute as the key motive.

There was a fight over Rs 1.50 lakh between one of the arrested accused Vishal alias Vicky, and the deceased’s elder brother Rohit Solanki. The accused confessed to their involvement in the murder, the police said. According to the police, the arrested accused are identified as Vishal alias Vicky, Rahul alias Thakur, Nitesh alias Aakash, Anshul, Anubhav alias Guddu, Sonu Kumar and Himanshu. A motorcycle, a scooty and three sticks used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused.“The deceased and the accused were known to each other and due to an argument over some issue at a marriage ceremony they had attacked first the brother of the deceased and then the deceased. The team of the Sector 9 A police station arrested the accused within a few hours,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP, crime.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when the deceased was attending a wedding at the Sector 9 community centre. As per the complaint filed by Rohit Solanki, brother of deceased Sumit Solanki, one of the accused Vishal took him behind a tent and started beating him along with his friends. He escaped and they caught his younger brother and killed him.“We will take the accused on police remand after presenting him in a city court ”, added the ACP.