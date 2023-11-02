Seven IAS officers transferred by Haryana Government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The Haryana Government today issued posting and transfer orders of seven IAS officers.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), School Education, Cooperation, and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, has been posted as the ACS, School Education, Civil Aviation and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Raj Sekhar Vundru, ACS, Housing for All and Civil Aviation, will be the new ACS, Housing for All and Cooperation. Similarly, Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary (PS), Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare, will hold the charge of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare and CEO, Haryana Saraswati Development Board.

Meanwhile, TL Satyaprakash, Director-General, Town and Country Planning, has been posted as the Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP), CEO, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, and Director-General, Housing for All.

Ashima Brar, Director-General, Urban Estates, and Medical Education and Research, has been posted as the Director-General, Secondary Education, State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha and Director-General, Medical Education and Research.

Anshaj Singh, Director, Secondary Education, will be the new Director, Ayush, and Director, Foreign Cooperation.

Amit Khatri, Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Director, Archaeology and Museums, will the Director, Town and Country Planning Department and Director, Urban Estates.

