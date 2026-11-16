Seven IIT-Delhi startups to participate in Abu Dhabi immersion programme

In a major initiative to connect Haryana’s innovation ecosystem with international markets, IIT-Delhi, through its Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at its Sonepat campus, is facilitating global market access for Indian startups through IIT-Delhi-Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi-AD).

A delegation of seven technology-driven startups, led by Alok Pandey, CEO of AIC IIT-Delhi, will participate in the IIT Delhi-AD Startup Immersion Programme in Abu Dhabi on November 16 and 17.

The initiative, undertaken with the guidance and support of Jayant Jain, Dean (Corporate Relations), IIT-Delhi, and Prof Mohammad Ali Haider of IIT Delhi-AD, aims to create opportunities for Indian startups to engage with international industries, research institutions, investors and innovation networks.

Sharing his vision behind the initiative, Prof Jain said, “Our aim is to build strong international pathways for Indian startups by connecting IIT-Delhi’s innovation ecosystem with global markets. Through IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, we aim to enable startups to access international industry networks, explore research collaborations and identify opportunities for technology validation and commercialisation. This initiative is an important step towards taking innovations nurtured in India to the global stage.”

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The delegation comprises four startups from the energy, climate and sustainability sectors — Carbonation India, Grass Engg, Biosanjeevani Sustainable Solutions and Para Energia — and three from the health-tech sector — Exobot Dynamics, Om Shiva Health Enterprise and Logicboots.

During the two-day immersion programme, the startups will interact with IIT Delhi-AD faculty members and researchers, visit a local university, engage with the Startup AD ecosystem and participate in industry networking sessions.

Ahead of the visit, AIC IIT-Delhi organised a preparatory boot camp at its Sonepat campus on November 13. Distinguished IIT-Delhi alumni Priyank Garg, Investment Committee Member, NextVerse Ventures, and Yogesh Andlay, Board Member, School of Inspired Leadership (SOIL), mentored the participating founders on UAE market readiness, internationalisation and global business opportunities.

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Alok Pandey, CEO of AIC IIT-Delhi, said the initiative aimed to provide startups with practical international exposure and meaningful industry connections, helping them explore partnerships, technology pilots and commercial opportunities beyond India.

The programme marks a step towards strengthening the global outreach of AIC IIT Delhi’s incubation ecosystem at Sonepat and expanding Haryana’s presence in the international innovation and entrepreneurship landscape.

By connecting startups nurtured in Haryana with international industry, the initiative is expected to open new avenues for global market access, technology collaboration and commercial growth, Pandey added.