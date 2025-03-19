Seven meat shops along Saraswati River removed in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra district administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive and removed nearly seven meat shops along the Saraswati River on Tuesday.

The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) vice-chairperson Dhuman Singh Kirmach said, “Despite repeated requests, the people who were running the meat shops failed to remove their kiosks along the Saraswati River. The government has been working on rejuvenating the Saraswati River and promoting religious tourism in Kurukshetra and such activities along the river are not acceptable. With the support of the district administration, meat shops have been removed along the river in the areas of Bishangarh village and Dhakka Basti.”

Kirmach said, “The anti-encroachment drive was conducted peacefully. The board has started a project for cleanliness as well as development work on the banks of the Saraswati River. To make the project successful, it was first necessary to remove the encroachments made by people on both sides of the Saraswati River."

He appealed to the people not to encroach on land along the banks of the river but to maintain the sanctity of the river as well.

On the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Arvind Kaushik, Executive Engineer Navtej Singh and other officials of the board were present.

A few days ago, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh had issued orders to remove all meat shops, situated along the bank of Saraswati River, from Pipli to Jyotisar in Kurukshetra.

The DC had appointed a Duty Magistrate to remove the meat shops and also take action against the other encroachments.

As per the DC, the administration was continuously receiving information and complaints that meat shops were being run on the banks of the river from Pipli to Jyotisar and this was not only leading to encroachment but also violating the sanctity of the holy river.