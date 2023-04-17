Seven members of family 'missing'

Yamunanagar, April 16
Seven members of a family have gone ‘missing’ under mysterious circumstances from their house in Buria town of Yamunanagar district.
The seven have been reportedly missing since April 11 according to Sub-Inspector (SI) Ram Kumar. The family belongs to a deed writer in Jagadhri district court, Satpal.
On the complaint of Satpal's nephew Rahul, a case was registered under Section 346 of the IPC at Buria police station on April 13. It is alleged that the family is under debt and had been upset for some time.
