Seven-month-old leopard dies of viral illness in Kalesar National Park

A seven-month-old male leopard died after battling illness. Preliminary postmortem findings indicate that the feline was suffering from Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild carnivores.

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According to information, the sick leopard was rescued by a team of Wildlife Department from Kalesar National Park, close to Sahzadwala village of Yamunanagar district on June 29, but died on way to the hospital.

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Later, it was taken to Chaudhary Surinder Singh Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Ban Santour for the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors, Dr Vikrant, Dr Prashant Tiwari and Dr Rahul, under guidance of senior veterinary expert, Dr Sukhbir Nain on June 30.

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Postmorterm points to multiple organ failure

Dr Sukhbir Nain said the preliminary examination revealed severe damage to the leopard’s liver, heart, kidney and intestines. “Internal bleeding was also found in the intestines, along with serious complications affecting the respiratory system. The symptoms suggest infection with CDV,” Nain said.

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He said the virus generally spreads through contact with infected domestic dogs or other wild carnivorous animals. However, infected animals often isolate themselves from others, reducing the chances of widespread transmission.

After postmortem, the cremation was carried out at Elephant Rescue Center as per the prescribed protocol to prevent any risk of infection.

The samples of viscera have been sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis to confirm the exact cause of death.

As per available information, the Wildlife department has intensified surveillance in and around Kalesar National Park following the incident. The officials have directed the field staff to remain vigilant and immediately report any sick or injured wild animal, so that timely rescue and treatment could be provided.