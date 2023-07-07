Seven new bridges to come up for better road connectivity

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 6

In an effort to strengthen road connectivity in rural areas, the Irrigation Department has accorded an in-principle approval to construct seven new bridges on various canals and drains across the district.

The department has also kept these bridges in the 2023-24 action plan.

Keeping in view the long-pending demand of people of various villages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the construction of these bridges.

According to the information collected by The Tribune, the bridges will be constructed on a drain near railway road, Babarpur mandi in Gharaunda, on drain connecting Kalheri road, two bridges on Rasin minor, bridge on Bazida distributary Bastara road to Hassanpur, a small bridge to connect drain at Kalheri road and on Munak minor fields to Bijna fields. Besides, the department will also replace nine existing bridges and reconstruct six others.

The residents said at some places, the bridges are severely damaged and commuters plying on these are risking their lives. “A bridge on a drain near Bazida is in a dilapidated condition and farmers crossing it are under a constant threat,” said Ashok Kumar, a farmer.