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Home / Haryana / Seven new STPs to check Yamuna pollution in Karnal

Seven new STPs to check Yamuna pollution in Karnal

Five mini plants planned along drains and nullahs

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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To prevent the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Yamuna, seven sewage treatment plants (STPs), including five mini plants, will be constructed at various locations in Karnal district.

The plants will treat sewage and wastewater before discharge, with a focus on four drains and nullahs that ultimately flow into the Yamuna.

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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) and other departments are working together to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river.

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Karnal district currently has 14 STPs with a combined capacity of around 130 MLD. A 2-MDL STP is being constructed at Barsat by the PHED, with 70% of the work completed. It is expected to be commissioned by the year-end. A 1.5-MDL STP at Nigdhu has been completed, while work is under way on a 0.8-MDL plant at Karna Canal, formerly known as Mughal Canal, said ADC Rahul Raiya.

The KMC will construct two more STPs — a 15-MDL plant adjoining the existing 50-MDL STP in Sector 4 and an 8-MDL plant adjoining the existing 8-MDL STP in Shiv Colony. Tenders for both are under technical evaluation.

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The PHED will set up five mini STPs at Shekhpur Khalsa Malikpur, Halwana, Khora Kheri, Dholakua Bras and Narayana, targeting drains and nullahs flowing towards the Yamuna.

“We have focused on the construction of STPs keeping in view the drains and nullahs entering the Yamuna,” said Raiya.

DC Anand Kumar Sharma said officials had been directed to ensure timely completion and quality of the projects. Regular monitoring was also being carried out to ensure zero discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the river.

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