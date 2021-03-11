Seven-point improvement in sex ratio at birth in first quarter in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 3

Having recorded an 8-point drop in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) last year, the state has witnessed a considerable improvement of 7-point in the SRB in the first quarter of this year as compared to 2021.

As per civil registration system, the SRB was 914 at the end of 2021, but it has risen to 921 till March 30 this year.

A total 1,27,333 children were born in the state from January 1 to March 30 this year. Among them, 66,286 were male while 61047 were female.

Significantly, 11 districts have recorded the SRB less than the state average and seven among them are such districts which have registered the birth of less than 900 girls against 1000 boys.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Mahendragarh, said persistent efforts were being made to improve the gender ratio by making people aware of the ill-effects of gender imbalance in society.

“Besides, seven raids under the PC-PNDT Act have been conducted in the district in the past four months. We are confident about a considerable improvement in the SRB at the end of the year,” he claimed.

Another official of the Health Department, on anonymity, said the previous trend revealed that the SRB always remained good in the first quarter, but it witnessed a drop in the second quarter. Hence, the performance of next three months would be crucial, he added.