Seven police officers transferred again after two days

The Haryana Government on Saturday issued transfers and posting orders for seven police officers, including six IPS officers, for the second time in two days. No reason has been cited for the cancellation of their earlier postings.

The 2015-batch IPS officer, Narender Bijarniya, who was SP, Karnal, was shifted as SP, Special Task Force (STF), on September 3. He was transferred, reportedly due to the Ror community’s backlash over a police encounter of a Ror youth on August 7. However, in a fresh order on Saturday (September 5), the Home Department said that his earlier transfer has been cancelled and he would join as Commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi, Gurugram.

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The 2014-batch IPS officer, Lokender Singh, was posted as SP, Security (CID), with additional charge of SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and SP, Commando, Newal (Karnal), on September 3. Now, after two days, he has been posted as SP, State Crime Branch (SCB).

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The 2019-batch IPS officer, Medha Bhushan, was first transferred as SP, Palwal, and now she is posted as SP, Panipat. The 2020 batch IPS officer, Deepti Garg, was posted as SP, Panipat, on September 3, but now, she will join as SP, Palwal. The 2019-batch officer Deepak Kumar Jewaria was posted as SP, Law and Order, and SP, Emergency Response Support System, on September 3. On Saturday, his transfer order was cancelled, and he will continue to work as SP Narnaul.

Similarly, 2020-batch IPS officer Prabina S was transferred as SP Narnaul on September 3, which has been cancelled on Saturday. She will continue to serve as DCP, Manesar, with additional charge of Commandant, 4th IRB, Manesar.

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Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer Pooja Dabla was posted as SP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, Gurugram, with additional charge of Commandant, 1st IRB, Bhondsi, Gurugram. In the fresh order on Saturday, her additional charge at IRB, Bhondsi, has been dropped.

Other transfers

Besides these officers, the 2014-batch IPS officer, Surinder Singh Bhoria, has been transferred as Commandant, 5th BN, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban (Karnal).

IPS officer Vikrant Bhushan will join as SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Panchkula, while Amit Yashvardhan, who is serving as SP, Security, CID, has been given additional charge as SP, Commando, Newal. HPS officer Anil Kumar is now posted as SP, HSNCB, Karnal.