Home / Haryana / Seven sentenced to life in Sonepat double murder

Seven sentenced to life in Sonepat double murder

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 06:45 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Mann on Friday sentenced seven persons, including a woman, to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with a 2015 double murder at Pinana bus stand in Sonepat district.

Each convict was also fined Rs 1.05 lakh. In addition, the court awarded five years’ imprisonment to one accused and six months to another under the Arms Act.

The incident dates back to November 14, 2015, when two men — Pawan Malik alias Monu and Vicky, both residents of Pinana village — were gunned down by assailants at the village bus stand. A case was registered at Mohana police station on the complaint of Devender, cousin of one of the deceased. Out of 11 accused, the court found all guilty. However, two of them — Abhilash alias Kaira and Surender alias Sukha — died during the course of the trial.

Those awarded life term include Ranjeeta, Dinesh alias Pawan alias Pona, Pankaj alias Pinku, Parveen alias Kachhi (all from Bhainswal Kala), Tarun (Bidhal), Nesha (Ladhot village, Rohtak) and Shamsher (Nara village, Panipat).

Dharmender of Bhainswal was sentenced to five years under the Arms Act, while Parmod of Sitawali village was handed six months’ imprisonment under the same law.

