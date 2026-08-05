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Home / Haryana / Seven Sonepat law students attend summer school in UK

Seven Sonepat law students attend summer school in UK

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 10:11 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Students of SRM University with their certificates.
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A batch of seven students from the Faculty of Law, SRM University, Delhi NCR, participated in the Student Learning Programme (SLP) at the International Summer School 2026 held at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol, United Kingdom, from July 18 to August 1.

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Dr Gurmeet Nehra, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, SRM University, Haryana, participated as a resource person at the International Summer School 2026, while the student delegation represented the university at the event.

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Professor (Dr) Paramjeet S Jaswal, Principal Advisor to the Chairman; Professor (Dr) VR Raghuveer, Vice Chancellor; Professor (Dr) V Samuel Raj, Registrar; and Professor (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, Dean (Law), congratulated the participants on their achievement.

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Dr Nehra said the student delegation stayed on the UWE campus, providing them with an opportunity to interact with fellow participants, local students and UWE teaching faculty, besides accessing the university’s libraries and other resources.

The students gained insights into British and international laws through hands-on workshops, real-world case studies and cultural tours to Oxford, London, Bath and Bristol, he added.Dr Nehra said the programme offered a global educational experience, enabling SRM students to learn from international teachers and industry leaders. It also served as a global networking platform, allowing students to connect with international lawyers, academics and legal professionals.

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