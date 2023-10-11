Seven transport inspectors, two sub-inspectors of RTA suspended

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 10

After unearthing the ongoing extortion racket in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), seven transport inspectors and two transport sub-inspectors, who were suspects, have been suspended by the RTA Commissioner. All these erring officials have been absent from work without any information for a long time.

Were Absent without info An extortion racket was going on in the RTA in the name of giving registration of vehicles, permits and NOCs

All these erring officials have been absent from work after the arrest of brokers without any information

Due to the absence of these employees, people coming to get their work done are facing problems at the Gurugram RTA office. All nine suspects are absent after the arrest of brokers. The name of transport inspector Kishori Kumar, the main accused in the extortion case, is also included in the suspension list.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said employees will be appointed at the RTA soon, so that people do not face any problem in getting their work done.

Transport Commissioner Yashendra Singh was suspended along with seven Transport Inspectors, including Kishori Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Harbans Singh, Ashok Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar and Transport Sub Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Neeraj Sehrawat.

A racket was going on in the RTA in the name of giving registration of vehicles, permits and NOCs. The employees and officers posted at the RTA extorted money through brokers in the name of passing files. On September 14, a CM flying squad raided the RTA office and arrested three brokers from the Mini Secretariat.

After which three more brokers and an advocate was arrested. The Gurugram police’s SIT is investigating the extortion case. During the interrogation, the brokers revealed that more than 60 brokers were active in the RTA, who got their work done by paying bribes.

#Gurugram