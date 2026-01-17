DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Seven vehicles challaned for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Seven vehicles challaned for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Rs 2.88L fine imposed; 4K vehicles being checked daily, says SDM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team issues a challan to a vehicle for illegal transportation of mining material in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

A team headed by the Jagadhri SDM has challaned seven vehicles for illegal transportation of mining material at Bibipur village in Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

A fine of Rs 2.88 lakh was imposed on offenders.

Advertisement

Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath said about 4,000 vehicles were being checked daily at 17 check-points across Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

“Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, an intensive checking campaign is being conducted in the district to stop illegal mining and transportation of mining material,” said the SDM.

He added that officers of the Mines and Geology Department and other departments associated with the District-Level Task Force (Mining) Committee were continuously monitoring the campaign with the police help.

Advertisement

He said the Deputy Commissioner had directed that all officials concerned would conduct regular inspections in their respective areas either themselves or through their staff.

According to information, the Deputy Commissioner has said if the information about illegal mining is not passed on to the Jagadhri SDM, District Mining Officer and Deputy Commissioner’s office, officers and employees of the area concerned and sarpanches shall be held responsible for negligence and departmental action will be taken against them.

She had instructed that mining should be carried out at authorised sites only.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts