Seven vehicles challaned for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

A team headed by the Jagadhri SDM has challaned seven vehicles for illegal transportation of mining material at Bibipur village in Yamunanagar district.

A fine of Rs 2.88 lakh was imposed on offenders.

Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath said about 4,000 vehicles were being checked daily at 17 check-points across Yamunanagar district.

“Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, an intensive checking campaign is being conducted in the district to stop illegal mining and transportation of mining material,” said the SDM.

He added that officers of the Mines and Geology Department and other departments associated with the District-Level Task Force (Mining) Committee were continuously monitoring the campaign with the police help.

He said the Deputy Commissioner had directed that all officials concerned would conduct regular inspections in their respective areas either themselves or through their staff.

According to information, the Deputy Commissioner has said if the information about illegal mining is not passed on to the Jagadhri SDM, District Mining Officer and Deputy Commissioner’s office, officers and employees of the area concerned and sarpanches shall be held responsible for negligence and departmental action will be taken against them.

She had instructed that mining should be carried out at authorised sites only.