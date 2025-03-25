DT
PT
Seven vehicles seized in Mahendragarh for illegal transportation of minerals

Seven vehicles seized in Mahendragarh for illegal transportation of minerals

Fine of Rs. 21.30 lakh imposed; More than 500 vehicles checked
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A team of the Mining and Police Departments on duty in Mahendragarh district.
Despite ongoing efforts by the district authorities to curb illegal mining activities, the mafia continues to illegally transport mining materials from neighbouring Rajasthan to various locations within Mahendragarh district.

In the latest operation, the district mining authorities, in collaboration with the local police, have seized three trucks and four tractor-trailers involved in the illegal transportation of sand and gravel from Rajasthan. A total fine of Rs. 21.30 lakh has been levied and recovery actions are under way. Over the past two days, the joint team from both departments has also checked more than 500 vehicles.

Rajesh Kumar, District Mining Engineer, Narnaul, stated that under the direction of the Chief Minister, stringent surveillance measures were being implemented in Mahendragarh district to prevent illegal mining and transportation of minerals. He also mentioned that the Director-General of the Mining Department was also receiving regular updates regarding the issue.

“With the cooperation of the SHOs from Narnaul, Nizampur, and Mahendragarh, three trucks and four tractors were seized as soon as they entered the district in the past two days. They were illegally transporting sand and gravel from Rajasthan. On checking, all the vehicles failed to produce proper bills for the mining materials,” he added.

He said the department had initiated the process of recovering a fine of Rs. 21.30 lakh from these vehicles. “No one found involved in illegal mining and transportation of minerals unlawfully will be spared,” he claimed.

