Seven-year jail for couple in drug-peddling case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 9

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Sehrawat has sentenced Vinod, a resident of the Char Qutub Gate area in Hansi town, and his wife Sonia to seven years’ imprisonment each in a five-year-old drug peddling case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on both convicts.

The Hansi CIA team had registered a criminal case in this connection on March 19, 2018. A police team was patrolling when it raided a site and seized 6.450 kg drugs from them.