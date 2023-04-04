Seven-year-old bitten by dog, owner booked

Gurugram, April 3
A seven-year-old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while he was riding bicycle in the Gandhi Nagar area. The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital and was discharged after first aid.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the owner of the dog under Section 289 of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday. Family members of the boy and other colony residents have demanded that the dog be put in a shelter house. “We have issued notice to the dog owner to join investigation,” said SHO Krishan Kumar.
