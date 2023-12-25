Several injured in bus-trolley collision in Haryana’s Jind

Jind (Haryana), December 25
Several people travelling in a Haryana roadways bus were injured after it collided with a trolley near Ashrafgarh Dauri in Jind.
Passengers on the bus said that the accident happened due to dense fog.
The bus driver and some other passengers were injured in the road accident.
The trolley driver fled the scene, informed an eyewitness.
The Haryana roadways bus was badly damaged in the accident.
A thick layer of dense fog has engulfed north India disrupting normal life.
The fog was witnessed in several districts of Haryana on Monday as the temperature dipped.
