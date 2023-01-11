Several Rohtak dairy owners reluctant to shift to new site

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 10

Shifting of dairies located in Rohtak city to a new location on the outskirts of the city has become a bone of contention between the dairy owners and the municipal authorities.

As per official sources, as many as 272 plots had been allotted to the dairy owners at the new dairy complex near Kanheli village, but only around 50 dairies have been shifted to the site.

Several dairy owners have either sold their plots or are using these for other commercial activities. The municipal authorities have taken a strict notice of this.

“The plots which have been sold to other persons and/or are being used for other commercial activities, will be sealed and re-auctioned,” said Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal, who is also the president of the Rohtak Dairy Association.

On the other hand, the dairy owners maintain that the new dairy complex lacks basic amenities like clean drinking water, proper roads and sewerage system.

“Pure drinking water is essentially required to feed the cattle and buffaloes, but there is no provision for it at the new complex. The underground water there is brackish, which cannot be given to milch animals,” points out Basant Uppal, a buffalo dealer.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has instructed the dairy owners to prepare pits at their units and ensure proper disposal of cattle dung as the dung flowing into the drains chokes the sewerage.

Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said a majority of dairy owners had made pits and legal action would be taken against those who had not done so, despite notices having been served to them.

