Severe heatwave sweeps state, red alert till May 23

Hisar, May 19

A severe heatwave has swept the state, with the average maximum temperature being 4.7 degrees Celsius (°C) above normal.

School Holidays in some districts from today The administrations in some districts of Haryana have announced holidays in government and private schools from May 20 till further orders. Charkhi Dadri: The Charkhi Dadri district administration announced holidays in all schools (government and private) till further orders in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. Sirsa: The Sirsa district administration has also announced the closure of schools for students till Class VIII till May 24. There will, however, be no holiday for teaching and non-teaching staff. Hisar: Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, Pradeep Dahiya, too, announced holidays in all schools till May 24 in the district in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Nuh hottest at 47.2°C Nuh town reported a maximum temperature of 47.2 °C which was the highest in the state on Sunday.

Sirsa district reported 46.7 °C while Hisar and Narnaul witnessed 45.6 °C and 46 °C.

There was an increase of 0.2 °C in the average maximum temperature in the state on Sunday as compared to Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert across the state for the next five days with a prediction of “heat wave to severe heat wave” conditions at many places till May 23.

Ambala town with a maximum temperature of 43.8 °C is 4.9 °C above the normal temperature. At 45.2 °C, Rohtak was 4.5 °C above the normal temperature.

There is no respite from the heat even at night. The minimum temperature has also been reported 2.7 °C above the normal in the state. Narnaul town in Mahendragarh district recorded the highest minimum temperature last night at 29.5 °C which is about 4.9 °C above the normal.

The IMD has also predicted further increase in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours when the temperature could rise by 2°C in the state.

According to the weather bulletin of the IMD today, an orange alert has been declared in the districts of Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal while there is a red alert for most parts of the rest of Haryana till May 23.

