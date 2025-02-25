DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Severe staff crunch at PGIMS Rohtak leaves radiology dept on the brink

Severe staff crunch at PGIMS Rohtak leaves radiology dept on the brink

Single consultant handling 1,500+ scans daily, patients facing 5-month MRI delays
article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Department of Radiology at Rohtak’s PGIMS is grappling with a severe staff shortage, leaving it in a critical state. Despite a sanctioned strength of 13 consultants, the department currently has only three — and with two on long leave, a single consultant is left to manage the entire workload.

The situation is further exacerbated by the shortage of senior resident doctors. Of the 13 sanctioned posts, nine remain vacant. Official sources said one consultant and one senior resident doctor are on maternity leave, while another consultant is on child-care leave.

This dire shortage has had a direct impact on patient care. Outpatient Department (OPD) patients requiring MRI scans are being forced to wait between four and five months for appointments.

Advertisement

Doctors from clinical and surgical departments warn that such extended waiting periods could lead to the worsening of patients' conditions.

“We are doing our best in the given circumstances. On a daily basis, we handle 900-1,000 X-rays, 450-500 ultrasounds, 90-100 CT scans, and 35-40 MRI scans. MRI scans and their reporting are time-consuming, limiting the number of patients we can cater to, leading to long waiting lists,” explained Prof (Dr) Jyotsana Sen, senior professor and Head of the Department of Radiology at PGIMS Rohtak.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the acute shortage of consultants and resident doctors, Prof Sen confirmed that PGIMS authorities had been informed and urged to expedite the recruitment process.

When approached for comments, PGIMS Director Prof (Dr) SK Singhal said steps were already being taken to address the crisis. “We have initiated the process for recruiting more resident doctors and have also written to the state authorities for the appointment of additional consultants. The shortage will be overcome soon,” assured the Director.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper