Severe staff crunch at PGIMS Rohtak leaves radiology dept on the brink

The Department of Radiology at Rohtak’s PGIMS is grappling with a severe staff shortage, leaving it in a critical state. Despite a sanctioned strength of 13 consultants, the department currently has only three — and with two on long leave, a single consultant is left to manage the entire workload.

The situation is further exacerbated by the shortage of senior resident doctors. Of the 13 sanctioned posts, nine remain vacant. Official sources said one consultant and one senior resident doctor are on maternity leave, while another consultant is on child-care leave.

This dire shortage has had a direct impact on patient care. Outpatient Department (OPD) patients requiring MRI scans are being forced to wait between four and five months for appointments.

Doctors from clinical and surgical departments warn that such extended waiting periods could lead to the worsening of patients' conditions.

“We are doing our best in the given circumstances. On a daily basis, we handle 900-1,000 X-rays, 450-500 ultrasounds, 90-100 CT scans, and 35-40 MRI scans. MRI scans and their reporting are time-consuming, limiting the number of patients we can cater to, leading to long waiting lists,” explained Prof (Dr) Jyotsana Sen, senior professor and Head of the Department of Radiology at PGIMS Rohtak.

Acknowledging the acute shortage of consultants and resident doctors, Prof Sen confirmed that PGIMS authorities had been informed and urged to expedite the recruitment process.

When approached for comments, PGIMS Director Prof (Dr) SK Singhal said steps were already being taken to address the crisis. “We have initiated the process for recruiting more resident doctors and have also written to the state authorities for the appointment of additional consultants. The shortage will be overcome soon,” assured the Director.