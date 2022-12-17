Sewage damaging highway, guilty won't be spared: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rurki (Rohtak), December 16

Taking cognisance of the sewage overflowing on the Rohtak-Sonepat highway passing through Bhalauth village in Rohtak district, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

“Waste water is damaging the highway, which is a serious matter. We will take up the matter at the next meeting of the District Grievances Committee and fix the responsibility for it. Whoever is found guilty won’t be spared,” he said.

Local residents as well as commuters have been facing inconvenience due to the sewage overflowing on the highway.

Bhalauth Sarpanch Kuldeep (alias Happy) said there was no permanent arrangement for the disposal of wastewater. “The motors installed for lifting the wastewater and putting it into a nearby drain develop snags frequently. The officials concerned of the Public Works Department and Public Health and Engineering Department have been apprised of the matter, but to no avail,” he said.

Chautala attended a function at Rurki village in the district organised to honour Praveen Hooda, a local girl who has brought laurels to the country by winning a gold medal in the Asian boxing championship. On way to the village, he noticed wastewater covering the road.

Replying to a query on the Hisar airport, he said the airport was being developed in accordance with international standards. “An aviation hub is being developed in Hisar at a cost of Rs 800 crore. It includes an airport being built on 7,200 acres and a manufacturing hub on 1,300 acres,” he said.