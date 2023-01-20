 Sewage dumped in green belt : The Tribune India

What our readers say

Sewage dumped in green belt

UNTREATED sewage is being dumped in the green belt, along the main roads of Greater Faridabad. This has resulted in unhygienic and filthy civic conditions as the waterlogged areas have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. Though external development charges had already been collected by the authorities for the development of roads and sewerage, the unavailability of infrastructure halted the work. PARAS BHARDWAJ, Faridabad

Encroachments on Market streets

IT is difficult to walk market streets as most of them have been encroached upon by shopkeepers and hawkers. Also, by-lanes are partially occupied with parked vehicles. It is the joint responsibility of the local authorities, residents and the police to attend to the problem and offer a feasible solution for it.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Stray cattle menace in Hisar

STRAY cattle continues to roam in the old Sabzi Mandi and Multani Chowk area in Hisar. Several incidents of attacks on aged persons by the stray cattle have come to light in the recent past, but the MC authorities are not concerned about the issue being faced by residents.

Suresh SHARMA, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

