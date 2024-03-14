Sewage on Rohtak-Sonepat road leaves residents fuming

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 13
A portion of the Rohtak-Sonepat road on the outskirts of Rohtak city has been covered with sewage for nearly a month.
Affected residents and shopkeepers of Bohar village are facing inconvenience as not only is the way in front of their houses and shops blocked, a foul smell emanates from the slush.
“It is very difficult to walk through the dirty water and bear the stink all the time. We have complained to the officials concerned, but to no avail,” rued Sunil, a shopkeeper.
Several other residents of the village echoed Sunil’s words. “Residents are living in a miserable condition as the entry to their premises is covered by waste water and there is an unbearable stink round the clock,” said Jai Bhagwan, former municipal councillor of the ward.
He said there was no sewerage system in the village and the waste water was disposed of through an open nullah.
“The contractor engaged for the repair and levelling of the nullah has left the work midway, due to which the problem has aggravated. I have conveyed the matter to the authorities concerned and they have assured that the needful would be done,” he said. The village falls in the jurisdiction of the local municipal corporation.
RK Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Health and Engineering Department, said he would look into the matter and ask the officials concerned to get it resolved.
“The area falls under the Municipal Corporation. However, I will get the problem examined and take appropriate action at my end at the earliest,” he stated.
