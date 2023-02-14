Sewage overflows on road in bhiwani

The overflowing sewage on the road from Bhagat Singh Chowk to Meham Road in Bhiwani is causing problems to residents. The standing water has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. But the district authorities have failed to take note of the problem. Karamvir Singh, Bhiwani

Fly ash of sugar mill poses risk to health

There is lot of fly ash in the atmosphere due to the sugar mill of Shahabad, Markanda, The local administration is in deep slumber and has taken no action on it. The ash coming out of the mill is leading to health hazards as it has entered the houses of residents there. The Haryana Pollution Control Board must take not of it and act at the earliest.

Ashok Sehgal, Shahabad Markanda

Gurugram stretches in poor state

Roads of the Sukhrali area near the flyover are in a very bad state. It generally takes more than 15 minutes to cross less than 500 metres. There have been repeated instances of drivers, especially two-wheeler drivers, being injured but no action has ever been taken by the authorities so far.

MS Rathore, Gurugram

