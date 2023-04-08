Sewage spills on Railway Road

SEWAGE overflow has been plaguing the Railway Road for a year now, causing inconvenience to commuters, pedestrians, and shopkeepers. Despite complaints, the MC authorities have not provided any solution to the problem. This issue needs urgent attention to avoid further inconvenience to the public.

Sunil Sharma, Faridabad

Simian scare in Rohtak

RESIDENTS of various localities in the city are living under a constant fear of simian attacks. Troops of monkeys can be seen wandering in residential areas. They enter houses, ransack them and take away eatables. They also attack anyone who tries to shoo them away. Despite media coverage, the authorities remain indifferent to the issue, which is a serious cause for concern. Rajat, Rohtak

Stray cattle menace on the rise in twin cities

STRAY cattle in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are disrupting traffic and causing accidents. Local authorities must take steps to move the cattle to gaushalas and provide relief to residents. Amar Nath, Jagadhri

