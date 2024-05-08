Sewerage system collapses, dirty water floods Hisar street

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 7
Sewage accumulated on the street in the main market of Shyam Lal Bagh here on Tuesday after the sewerage system collapsed. Residents are at the receiving end due to choked sewer lines.
According to information, when residents woke up in the morning, they saw accumulated sewage in Street No. 1. They found it tough to step out of their houses due to the overflowing dirty water in the entire street. The residents said they have faced inconvenience due to the poor sewerage system in the past as well.
“Street No. 1 is the main street of the locality, which has multiple shops and commercial establishments. The accumulated sewage has led to unbearable stench. Many shopkeepers had to keep their businesses closed on Monday,” said Amit Kumar, a shopkeeper.
He said it becomes difficult to walk out of the houses and shops due to the problem.
Another shopkeeper, Raju Patasewala, said the street had several wholesale shops. People from all across the city visit the market every day, he added.
“On Monday, the footfall of the customers was nil as there was no space for vehicles to enter the market,” he said. The residents filed a complaint with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), after which a team of officials visited the spot.
“The officials say a choked sewer line has resulted in sewage overflow. The line will be cleaned with the help of a machine,” said Amit, adding that they hope that the officials will take urgent measures to find a permanent solution to the problem.
With the monsoons ahead, the poor sewerage system would aggravate the situation if it was not cleaned properly, the residents said. An official of the PHED said they had received a complaint and would redress the grievance at the earliest.
