Sewers functioning smoothly now

Refer to the news item "Poor drainage system in Jagadhri", published on July 3. On the same day, heavy machinery was hired by a maintenance agency to drain out muddy rainwater from clogged sewers. Now all sewers are running smoothly, thanks to The Tribune. NK Dhiman, Jagadhri

Residents complain of poor drainage

Through the columns of your newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned — including the district administration of Rewari, HSVP, HSIIDC and the Haryana Pollution Control Board — towards poor sewage drains. Even household kitchen waste floats on roads and gets accumulated. The situation worsens during monsoon. For the past 10 days, residents of Sectors 4, 5, 6, M2K and Bestech societies have been forced to stay in their homes as the whole town is flooded with toxic water. It has even entered sectors and houses. Now, it has flooded NH-48 Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and NH919 Dharuhera-Tauru.Due to this, there are massive traffic jams and accidents on this road. Toxic water is being released in the adjacent industrial town Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). The authorities concerned should take action. Residents, Dharuhera

Check spread of dengue

In Narwana, dengue is spreading rapidly because the Health Department is not taking any concrete steps to check it. No fogging has been done in affected areas. Officials should check larvae breeding spots like dhabas, tyre shops, gaushalas and tanks of water coolers etc. There are many stagnant water ponds at many places, which should be sanitised soon. Proper arrangement of testing and treatment should be in place at Civil Hospital round-the-clock. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Stray dogs pose threat

Stray dogs are posing threat to residents, especially children and the elderly, in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of dogs can be seen roaming in localities, including near the Irrigation Department's colony, Chitta Mandir area, Ejli Khel Stadium and Basant Nagar Colony. If someone tries to run from them, they become violent and attack . There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs here in the past some years. The Municipal Corporation should solve this problem on priority. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

