sewers Overflowing in Faridabad

Overflowing sewers and standing dirty waste are a common sight in many colonies such as Parvatiya Colony, Jawahar Colony, Dabua and Bal Kalyan Pocket of Ward No. 5 of the NIT zone. Why has the Municipal Corporation turned a blind eye to our concerns? The authorities must address these issues on priority. —Kamal Sharma, Faridabad

Rohtak road in tatters

The Circular Road in Rohtak has been in a damaged condition for long. The pothole-ridden stretch makes it difficult for the two-wheelers to commute as it increases the risk of accidents and damage to vehicles. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and get the road fixed at the earliest. —Ashok Kumar, Rohtak

Sewage water on Hisar streets

Residents of Navdeep Colony in Hisar have been complaining of the accumulation of sewage water in the streets. The dirty water, besides emitting unbearable stench, is a health hazard for local residents. The civic body must take immediate action to ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. —Shyam, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad