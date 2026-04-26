Sex determination racket busted in Karnal, 1 arrested

A joint team of the Health Department of Karnal and Panipat conducted a raid in Mangal Colony Part-II, Karnal, and caught a man allegedly conducting sex-determination test at his residence. The team members also recovered a portable ultrasound machine.

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The accused has been identified as Sanjay of Mangal Colony Part-II. Giving details, Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon (PCPNDT Act), said that on a tip-off that sex determination test is being done somewhere between Karnal and Panipat, a joint team of both districts was formed.

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A woman, who was four months’ pregnant, was made decoy and sent for sex determination test as the team members followed her. When the accused conducted sex determination test on the decoy, the team members nabbed him, she said, adding that an FIR had been registered against him in City Police Station under the various sections of PCPNDT Act.

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Dr Abhay, nodal officer, PCPNDT of Panipat, Dr Lalit Kundu, along with Dr Jyoti came from Panipat, while Dr Sheenu along with Dr Neeru and Dr Manish joined the team from Karnal.

Dr Sheenu said that the deal was finalised at Rs 30,000 to conduct sex determination test.

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Dr Lalit Kundu said that the team had been receiving complaints about illegal sex determination activities in the area. “We formed a team under the Civil Surgeon, Panipat, and with the support of Karnal Health Department, carried out this raid,” he said.

As per information, the accused has been living in the area for the past seven-eight months. Police are investigating the history of the accused and involvement of others in this case.