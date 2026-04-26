icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sex determination racket busted in Karnal, 1 arrested

Sex determination racket busted in Karnal, 1 arrested

A woman, who was four months’ pregnant, was made decoy and sent for sex determination test

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:45 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Team members of the Health Department with the accused on Sunday. Photo: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

A joint team of the Health Department of Karnal and Panipat conducted a raid in Mangal Colony Part-II, Karnal, and caught a man allegedly conducting sex-determination test at his residence. The team members also recovered a portable ultrasound machine.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Sanjay of Mangal Colony Part-II. Giving details, Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon (PCPNDT Act), said that on a tip-off that sex determination test is being done somewhere between Karnal and Panipat, a joint team of both districts was formed.

Advertisement

A woman, who was four months’ pregnant, was made decoy and sent for sex determination test as the team members followed her. When the accused conducted sex determination test on the decoy, the team members nabbed him, she said, adding that an FIR had been registered against him in City Police Station under the various sections of PCPNDT Act.

Advertisement

Dr Abhay, nodal officer, PCPNDT of Panipat, Dr Lalit Kundu, along with Dr Jyoti came from Panipat, while Dr Sheenu along with Dr Neeru and Dr Manish joined the team from Karnal.

Dr Sheenu said that the deal was finalised at Rs 30,000 to conduct sex determination test.

Advertisement

Dr Lalit Kundu said that the team had been receiving complaints about illegal sex determination activities in the area. “We formed a team under the Civil Surgeon, Panipat, and with the support of Karnal Health Department, carried out this raid,” he said.

As per information, the accused has been living in the area for the past seven-eight months. Police are investigating the history of the accused and involvement of others in this case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts