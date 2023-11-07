Sex determination test racket busted

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 6

A joint team of health officials from Kurukshetra and Panipat districts conducted a raid and busted a sex determination test racket here yesterday.

A case has been registered against Dr Suman of Ladwa, quack Mohammad Nadeem Ahmad of Saharanpur, tout Imran Khan and a driver.

As per information, two decoy pregnant women were part of the team. Deals were fixed for Rs 90,000, of which Rs 40,000 was paid online in advance, while the balance was paid in cash.

Dr Ramesh Sabharwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act, said the health authorities received information that some people in Kurukshetra and nearby areas were involved in sex determination racket and quacks were brought from Uttar Pradesh to get the test conducted with the help of unregistered portable ultrasound machines.

Acting on a tip-off, two decoys were arranged by the health officials. As per the deal, the decoys reached the clinic of Dr Suman in Ladwa. Later, Nadeem Ahmad, along with two more people, arrived from Saharanpur. After getting the signal, a raid was conducted. While Nadeem and the driver managed to escape with Rs 20,000 cash and the portable machine, Dr Suman and tout Imran were caught. A sum of Rs 30,000 was seized from the doctor.

Ladwa police station SHO Kuldeep Singh said the doctor was sent to judicial custody, while the court granted two-day remand for Imran.

