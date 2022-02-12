Sex racket busted, 34 arrested in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 11

Busting a sex racket, the police have arrested 34 persons from a hotel near Badkhal Chowk here. A case under Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered.

ACP Sandeep Mor said, a raid — after a tip-off — was carried out at the hotel located near Badkhal Chowk on the national highway last night by a police team which managed to arrest the owner of the hotel, 17 male customers and 14 girls from the spot. All of them have been found involved in prostitution, it is claimed. The accused include one Narender, a resident of Dabua colony and owner of the hotel, and one Sandeep alias Monu, who is working as an agent for the hotel. Monu, who had been a taxi driver, used to bring 10 to 15 girls daily, mostly hailing from Bihar. The accused were remanded to judicial custody by the court today, the police said.—