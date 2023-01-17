Sex racket running under guise of spa busted in Gurugram; 11 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 17

Gurugram police have busted an alleged prostitution racket being run under the guise of two spa centres in MGF Mega City Mall on MG road. The police have arrested 11 accused, including owners and managers of the spa. Police also detained 18 women, including three from Thailand, who were involved in the racket. They were later released after questioning.

The arrested accused were identified as Ramesh Kumar, owner of Alcor spa and Umesh Arora, owner of Evanthe spa, managers Jabaidur Rehman, Mobinoor, Islam and seven customers--Ratish, Manul, Paramjit, Anmol, Amit, Vivek Raj and Shivam.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by the special cell team of DCP, East, which was led by ACP, Headquarter, on Monday evening atAlcor spa and Eventhe spa, located on the first floor ofMGF Mega City Mall.

Bogus customers were sent to both Spacentres with marked currency notes, which they gave to the managers, who allowed them to go inside with the women. After getting a signal, raids were conducted and police teams nabbed the managers, who allegedly ran the prostitution business.

The police team also recovered the marked currency notes from the possession of the managers of both the spas. The police also detained 18 women, including 3 Thailand natives, who were later released with warning.

An FIR was registered under Sections 3, 4, 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Act at Sector 29 police station on Monday night, said police.

“The sex racket was being run in both Spa centres with the women from Thailand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East.